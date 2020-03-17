Out-of-favour Leeds United Star Insists He Was Born Ready

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United outcast Ouasim Bouy has insisted he is born for the challenges ahead.



The Dutch defender-cum-midfielder has not featured for Leeds since being signed by the club in 2017 and handed a four-year contract.













He is firmly out of favour at Elland Road and is not training with the first team, while he is also not being considered for Under-23 duty.



But Bouy is staying positive and has taken to Instagram to insist he was born ready to meet the challenges in front of him.





The image posted by the Dutchman read "Sweat, Pain, Blood, I'm Born For It", with Bouy having inserted the word born.







There does not appear to be any prospect of Bouy pushing his way into Leeds' plans, but the midfielder is keen to show he is ready if called upon.



The 26-year-old has had two loan spells away from Leeds since joining, spending time at Cultural Leonesa in Spain and Zwolle in the Netherlands.





He started his career at Dutch giants Ajax before then securing a move to Italian heavyweights Juventus.

