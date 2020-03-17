Rangers Star On Napoli’s Summer Transfer Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has emerged as a probable target for Serie A giants Napoli during the summer transfer window.



Barisic was linked with a move to Italy in the winter window, with Roma interested, but Rangers refused to sell the defender in the middle of the season.













Rangers’ form since the winter break has been poor, but Barisic’s stock has not fallen and he has continued to attract interest from clubs in Italy.



And according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, he is one of the names Napoli are monitoring ahead of the summer transfer window.





The Serie A giants want to sign a full-back in the next window and their top target is Olympiacos left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas, with a swoop eyed at the end of the season.







Napoli are prepared to offer €15m for the defender but the Italians also have alternative targets in mind.



And Barisic is the player Napoli have identified as the alternative target to the Greek full-back.





Napoli believe a fee of around €7m to €8m should be enough to convince Rangers to sell the Croatian in the summer.



Rangers are likely to want to keep hold of Barisic, but it remains to be seen if the defender will be on the same page as the Glasgow giants.

