We’re Not Fighting Aliens – Liverpool Legend Insists On Completing Season

Liverpool legend John Aldridge believes calls to void the current Premier League season are wrong and insists that the campaign can be restarted again in the future.



The season was called to a halt earlier this month in a bid to help to contain the outbreak of the global pandemic of Covid-19, which has been hitting Europe over the last few weeks.













Liverpool were two wins away from confirming their first league title in 30 years and now there are fears that they could be denied the opportunity as many feel there is little chance of the season being completed.



There have already been calls to void the campaign, but Aldridge believes it is an insane idea and must be debunked.





He believes it will take some time, but the authorities must look to complete the season as it is important for every club and everyone associated with football.







Aldridge wrote in his column for the Liverpool Echo: “It is not a world war. We are not fighting aliens.



“It’s just going to be a matter of time. You’ve got to finish what’s there.





“And that’s not from a selfish point of view for Liverpool Football Club.



“I mean for all the clubs, all the players, all the supporters, all the wages that have to be put in to watch teams.



“You can’t just scrap the season now. That would be insane in my opinion.”



UEFA are set to conduct a meeting today to discuss the futures of the Champions League and the Europa League and whether to postpone this summer’s European Championship.



The Premier League are scheduled to hold a meeting later this week.

