You Can’t Just Give The Title To Liverpool – Tony Adams

Premier League legend Tony Adams has insisted that Liverpool cannot be handed the Premier League title and there must not be arbitrary decisions on relegation and promotion.



The football season in the UK is facing an uncertain future after all professional football was suspended due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.













The season is due to resume from 3rd April, but there are question marks over whether that will be possible and in some quarters, cancelling the league has been floated.



Liverpool were two wins away from winning the league and many feel they should be crowned champions regardless of what happens.





But Adams does not feel Liverpool should be given the league title or any decisions on promotion and relegation should be taken any time soon.







“I don’t think you can give the championship to Liverpool”, the former Arsenal captain told Sky Sports News.



“And I don’t think you can really relegate three clubs or get Leeds promoted or West Brom.





“You know, it is not completed.”



UEFA are expected to postpone the European Championship to next year and there is a window of hope that league campaigns could be concluded in June.



And Adams feels an educated decision should be reached before any conclusions are drawn.



“We are living in today, we are just going to have to see what materialises and make educated decisions down the road.



“I think if they cancel the Euros there’s an element of actually they can finish the Premier League.



“So, that makes perfect sense to me.”

