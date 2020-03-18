Also Because Of Weather – Everton Assistant On Training Differences Between England And Italy

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton assistant manager Davide Ancelotti has pointed to the differences in training sessions between clubs in Italy and in England, while further highlighting the nature of his job at the club.



The 30-year-old arrived in England along with his father, Carlo Ancelotti, in December and took up a role on Everton's coaching staff.













Having worked under his father previously at Italian club Napoli, Davide has revealed that the training in England is a lot quicker and intense compared to that in Italy.



England being colder than Italy means also the players cannot be kept on the pitch for longer periods, according to Davide, and therefore the need is to make maximum use of the time out on the grass.





"In England, training is with a lot of intensity, not too long. In Italy we had longer sessions", Davide explained to Everton's official site.







"Also because of the weather, it is really cold, so you cannot take the players on the pitch for too much time."



Davide also explained his specific role within the Toffees backroom staff, revealing that when the squad are not on the grass then he has to plan training sessions.





"My job when we are not on the pitch is to prepare sessions for the coming days, to prepare set pieces and, with other staff, the strategy for the next game.



"We also analyse past matches and do individual sessions with the players."



Everton currently sit 12th in the Premier League standings, but are only six points off sixth placed Wolves and have been targeting a Europa League spot.

