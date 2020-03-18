XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



18/03/2020 - 13:12 GMT

Chelsea and Inter Monitor Veteran Centre-Back, Player Has Hired New Agent

 




Chelsea and Inter are monitoring Lazio centre-back Francesco Acerbi ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Acerbi has been hugely impressive for Lazio so far this season and his performances in a side pushing to win the Serie A title have not gone unnoticed.  


 



It is claimed that veteran defender Acerbi is dreaming of big things and he recently appointed Federico Pastorello as his agent.

Both Chelsea and Inter are keeping close tabs on him, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, and Pastorello is suggested to have held preliminary talks with interested parties.
 


Discussions are only expected to ramp up as the summer transfer window draws closer.



And for now Acerbi is fully focused on trying to help Lazio stun Italian football and collect the Serie A title.

Lazio sit one place and one point behind league leaders Juventus, though Serie A has been suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
 


Acerbi, who turned 32 last month, has made 33 appearances for Lazio so far this season, scoring twice and providing a further two assists for his team-mates.
 