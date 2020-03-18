Chelsea and Inter Monitor Veteran Centre-Back, Player Has Hired New Agent

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea and Inter are monitoring Lazio centre-back Francesco Acerbi ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.



Acerbi has been hugely impressive for Lazio so far this season and his performances in a side pushing to win the Serie A title have not gone unnoticed.













It is claimed that veteran defender Acerbi is dreaming of big things and he recently appointed Federico Pastorello as his agent.



Both Chelsea and Inter are keeping close tabs on him, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, and Pastorello is suggested to have held preliminary talks with interested parties.





Discussions are only expected to ramp up as the summer transfer window draws closer.







And for now Acerbi is fully focused on trying to help Lazio stun Italian football and collect the Serie A title.



Lazio sit one place and one point behind league leaders Juventus, though Serie A has been suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak.





Acerbi, who turned 32 last month, has made 33 appearances for Lazio so far this season, scoring twice and providing a further two assists for his team-mates.

