He Can Play Defensive Midfield Too – Tottenham Legend Lauds Spurs Man’s Versatility

Tottenham Hotspur legend Osvaldo Ardiles has heaped praise on his countryman Giovani Lo Celso, who he believes has the ability to perform any role in midfield.



The 23-year-old joined the London-based side initially on loan in August last year, being signed by Mauricio Pochettino, but did enough to convince Jose Mourinho to make the switch permanent in January.













Spurs legend Ardiles been impressed with what he has seen from the winger, and he revealed that the first time he took notice of the youngster's talents was two years ago, when Lo Celso played for Argentina.



According to Ardiles, Lo Celso has the ability to play in any position in midfield, with the Spurs legend praising his countryman's versatility.





“He can play in a number of positions in midfield", Ardiles told Tottenham's official site.







"Sometimes to the right, sometimes to the left, he uses his left foot more but he’s very comfortable on the right as well. So basically, he can play in any position in midfield.



“In fact, he can play the holding, defensive midfield position as well, he already has done this season."





Lo Celso took time to get going at Tottenham following his loan switch from Real Betis.



The Argentine, who joined from Real Betis, has a contract with Tottenham that runs until June 2025.



He has managed a total of 28 appearances for the Lilywhites thus far this season, scoring two goals and setting up two more for his team-mates.

