I Was A Liverpool Fan – Leeds United Cult Hero Picks Top Strike

Leeds United cult hero Tony Yeboah has picked his goal against Liverpool in 1995 as his personal favourite for the Whites, with an added buzz due to being a Reds supporter before his switch to Elland Road.



The 53-year-old played for Leeds between 1995 and 1997, but the short stint was enough to make him a cult hero at Elland Road and he scored several breathtaking goals.













Over the course of his stay, Yeboah became hugely popular among the Leeds United fans, netting a total of 32 goals in all competitions in an overall 66 games.



However, two goals that stood out were ones against Liverpool and Wimbledon in August and September, respectively, in the year 1995.





His goal against Wimbleton won a Goal of the Season award, but Yeboah points to the one against Liverpool as his personal favourite, as it came against the likes of legends such as John Barnes and Ian Rush.







Admitting to being a Liverpool fan before joining Leeds, when picking out his favourite goal he told the Whites' official site: “Everyone asks me this question haha!



"To be honest they were both fantastic goals but my favourite is the goal against Liverpool.





"Before the game, there was a lot of tension and before I came to England I was a Liverpool fan, so it was amazing to play against them.



"Playing against John Barnes and Ian Rush I thought I had to do something special, so for me, that particular goal was something special.”



Yeboah cost Leeds a fee of £3.4m and arrived at Elland Road in January 1995. He picked up the club's Player of the Year award in his second season.

