It Was The Chat – Celtic Star Pinpoints Reason For Bhoys’ Improved Form

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths believes that a team chat in Dubai changed the course of the Bhoys' season.



Neil Lennon's men went into their winter break in Dubai sitting top of the Scottish Premiership table, but just two points ahead of Rangers, while the Gers had a game in hand, and having just suffered defeat against their fierce rivals.













Rangers were growing in confidence that they could dethrone Celtic, but the Bhoys roared back to life when the Scottish season resumed.



They went on a lengthy winning run, as Rangers imploded, and now with the league suspended due to the Coronavirus sit 13 points clear, albeit having played a game more.





Griffiths thinks a chat the team had in Dubai was a turning point and admits it was clear to all involved what kind of form they would have to show in the second half of the season.







"The chat we had in Dubai was a turning point for not just me but the whole team", the striker told the Celtic View.



"We talked about the run of form we had to hit to make sure we were top of the league, and everyone can see we've been outstanding since we came back.





"We’ve not been beaten domestically and we’ve only dropped two points."



Griffiths is aiming to kick on with his own personal form, with his recent hat-trick against St Mirren a reminder to fans of what he is capable of.



"I’m looking forward to making more strides forward in the coming months.



"The week in Dubai was great so a full pre-season will help me hit my peak", he added.



It is unclear when Scottish football will resume, but few would back against Celtic wrapping up the Premiership title when it does.

