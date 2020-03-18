I’ve Felt Support – Valentino Lazaro Pleased With Newcastle United Reception

Follow @insidefutbol





Valentino Lazaro has hailed the Newcastle United squad for making him feel welcome after his loan move from Serie A giants Inter in the January transfer window.



The 23-year-old arrived in England from the Italian club mid-season, with Newcastle beating off competition for his services, after finding his chances limited at the San Siro.













He has since become an integral part of Steve Bruce's side, featuring in back-to-back league games before picking up a red card in the 90th minute of the match against Crystal Palace and then remaining suspended for the Burnley game.



Lazaro insists that he has been happy with how things began for him at Newcastle before a brief stop due to the red card.





The Inter-contracted winger also took time to express his happiness at the reception he has had not only from the fans, but also from his team-mates and coaches.







“When I came here, I felt the support not just from the fans [but] from my team-mates and from the coaches as well”, Lazaro said in an interview with his club's official site.



“And I actually think I had a pretty good start here in training with my team, but then of course the first games came and we didn't win. Then I had the red card.





“I think I had a pretty good game as well until the red card. Then to not be able to play the next week at home was a bit tough, and now I'm more than happy to be back.”



Lazaro managed to open his goalscoring account for the Magpies in the FA Cup tie with West Brom at the start of the month.

