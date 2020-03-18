Leeds United Star Back In Homeland After Thorp Arch Banishment

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United outcast Ouasim Bouy is back in the Netherlands as he looks to keep fit, with the player not wanted at the club's Thorp Arch training base by head coach Marcelo Bielsa, according to The Athletic.



The Dutch defender-cum-midfielder is out of favour at Elland Road and has not made a senior appearance for the club since joining from Juventus in 2017.













He has not been training with the first team squad and is not being considered for Under-23s duty.



Bouy has been taking to social media regularly in recent days, and it has now emerged that, despite having a contract with Leeds which runs until 2021, Bouy is not even in the country.





Indeed the 26-year-old is back in the Netherlands and looking to keep fit; it is not clear when he left England to head home.







The Yorkshire giants may look to release the Dutchman in the summer, but Bouy is entitled to the terms of his contract being honoured.





He is also in line for a promotion bonus if Leeds secure a return to the Premier League this season, which they are in pole position to do.

