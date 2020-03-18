Leeds United Star Provides Update On Injury, Comeback Hopes

Follow @insidefutbol





Injured Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has provided an update on his comeback from his hip issue and believes he will certainly be ready for the start of next season.



The 28-year-old started the season in fine form, becoming an integral part of Marcelo Bielsa's side as they continued with their dominant possession style of play.













However, a hip problem initially kept him out of the games against Barnsley and Derby County in November, though he returned to action against Charlton.



His return further aggravated the injury and Forshaw was sent for season-ending hip surgery.





Now expecting to be off his crutches by next week, Forshaw insists that he expects to be back on the pitch by the start of next season, though he is not sure when the start will be or when this season will end given the current uncertainties.







“We don’t know when the season is going to commence and when next season is going to start now”, Forshaw told the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“I definitely like to think I’ll be fit for the start of next season anyway, that was the initial plan.





“The rehab has gone really well, I’m four and a half weeks post-op now, doing really well, spending a lot of time in the pool doing aqua running, keeping fit.



“I’ll be off the crutches next week and hopefully I can really kick on.



“Who knows, we don’t know what the scenario is now, we’ll just take it week by week.”



It is unclear when the current season might resume due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

