Liverpool Have Waited 30 Years – Tony Mowbray Sympathises With Reds

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has admitted he has sympathy with the respective league leaders of the Premier League and the Championship, Liverpool and Leeds United, amid some suggestions competitions could be voided.



Liverpool are cruising towards the Premier League title, while Leeds top the Championship and look on course for promotion to the top flight. However, with football shut down due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the possibility of voiding the leagues has been floated by some.













The game is due to resume in April, though it is unclear whether it will be able to do so given predictions about the virus peaking after then.



Mowbray believes the focus must be on completing the current campaign, and feels for clubs such as Liverpool and Leeds, voiding the campaign would be hugely unfair.





"I think everybody would like to finish the current campaign", Mowbray told iFollow Rovers.







"It doesn’t even bear thinking about really of finishing a season without finishing the season, if that makes sense.



"If you were a Leeds United player, member of staff or supporter, or West Bromwich Albion, or even Norwich City or Liverpool, it doesn’t bear thinking about", he added.





The Blackburn boss sees a potential window to play games coming, but admits that there may be difficult decisions to take which he is thankful do not fall to him.



"I think we have to get the season finished. I don’t know how long – I heard experts say that this virus might peak in early June.



"And then we might have to finish the last nine games in a six-week period.



"In the middle of July, are we still playing football? I’m not sure. And I’m thankful I don’t have to make those decisions. Some countries have curtailed their season now, but I’m not sure that’s right."



And the Rovers boss has special sympathy for Liverpool, who are waiting to pick up their first top flight title for 30 years.



"If you’re sitting top of a table, ready for promotion, and it gets pulled away from you, that’s a really, really difficult thing.



"Liverpool have waited 30 years to win a league title, so it’s really not worth thinking about in my opinion. You have to find a way to play the games."



UEFA has freed up space in the football calendar by shifting Euro 2020 to next summer, while the Copa America has also been moved from this year to 2021.

