Liverpool Star Would Have To Accept Salary Cut To Join Bundesliga Side

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita would have to accept a sizeable drop in salary to return to Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.



Keita made the move from RB Leipzig to Liverpool in the summer of 2018, but has struggled to make an impact at Anfield, with injuries playing their part in stunting his momentum.













It has been claimed in some quarters that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will look to offload Keita in the summer transfer window as he makes space for new arrivals.



RB Leipzig could be a potential destination but, according to German daily Bild, the midfielder would have to take a big cut in salary to return to the club.





Keita currently earns a salary at Anfield that RB Leipzig would not be able to afford to match; it is estimated to be €12m.







It is also unclear if the German could could afford a transfer fee in excess of €50m for Keita, if Liverpool look for such a figure.



Keita has only made nine appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League this season, spanning 368 minutes of football.





The 25-year-old's contract at Anfield still has another three years left to run and he has so far pulled on a red shirt on 51 occasions.

