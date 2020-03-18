XRegister
18/03/2020 - 20:59 GMT

Man Utd Star Held Talks With Barcelona After Jose Mourinho Era Frustrations

 




Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford and his family spoke to Barcelona over a probable move to the Camp Nou during Jose Mourinho’s reign at Old Trafford, according to The Athletic.

Rashford signed a new four-year contract with Manchester United last summer and was in red hot form before he was injured in January.  


 



He is a major part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s rebuilding plans and the striker appears to be front and centre for a big role in the Norwegian's project.

But Rashford was not happy under Mourinho and Spanish side Barcelona were linked with holding an interest in him.
 


And it has been claimed the player and his family held talks with the Catalan giants over a transfer to the Nou Camp.



The striker felt Romelu Lukaku was receiving preferential treatment under Mourinho and he was not happy playing under the former Manchester United boss.

Barcelona showed an interest and held the conversations, but decided Manchester United would not sell.
 


Rashford shares a much stronger relationship with Solskjaer and the Manchester United boss has treated him as one of the top players in the squad.

But Barcelona did come calling for him under Mourinho and the striker did flirt with the possibility of leaving Manchester United.
 