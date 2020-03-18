XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



18/03/2020 - 12:28 GMT

Marcelo Bielsa Keen To Keep Hold of 31-Year-Old

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is keen for defender Gaetano Berardi to stay at the club into next season.

The 31-year-old bdefender is out of contract in the summer and there has been little sign of him putting pen to paper to fresh terms to stay at Elland Road.  


 



It has been floated that Berardi could be looking at returning to Italy, where he played for Sampdoria, rather than agreeing to extend his stay at Leeds.

However, if the decision comes down to Bielsa then Berardi will be staying as, according to The Athletic, the Leeds boss wants him to stay.
 


Berardi is familiar with Bielsa's methods and the Argentine tactician has regularly trusted him at points this season.



The tough-tackling Swiss has slotted into the backline as and when required, and has won praise for his performances of late in a white shirt.

Leeds have yet to put a formal offer to Berardi to stay at the club, but it is suggested that the Yorkshire giants would be willing to hand him a deal if it suited all parties.
 


Berardi could be attracted by the prospect of Premier League football, if he stays, while his partner works in the offices at Elland Road, which may be another reason to pen a fresh contract.
 