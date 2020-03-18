Marcelo Bielsa Keen To Keep Hold of 31-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is keen for defender Gaetano Berardi to stay at the club into next season.



The 31-year-old bdefender is out of contract in the summer and there has been little sign of him putting pen to paper to fresh terms to stay at Elland Road.













It has been floated that Berardi could be looking at returning to Italy, where he played for Sampdoria, rather than agreeing to extend his stay at Leeds.



However, if the decision comes down to Bielsa then Berardi will be staying as, according to The Athletic, the Leeds boss wants him to stay.





Berardi is familiar with Bielsa's methods and the Argentine tactician has regularly trusted him at points this season.







The tough-tackling Swiss has slotted into the backline as and when required, and has won praise for his performances of late in a white shirt.



Leeds have yet to put a formal offer to Berardi to stay at the club, but it is suggested that the Yorkshire giants would be willing to hand him a deal if it suited all parties.





Berardi could be attracted by the prospect of Premier League football, if he stays, while his partner works in the offices at Elland Road, which may be another reason to pen a fresh contract.

