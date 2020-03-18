Rangers Star Steven Davis Issues Message Following Euro 2020 Playoff Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has issued a message after Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 playoff against Bosnia was pushed back until June.



UEFA held a video conference on Tuesday where they discussed what to do with the football calendar following the Coronavirus outbreak.













They have pushed Euro 2020 back to next summer, making it Euro 2021, but want to hold the playoff games for the tournament in June this year, as they try to finalise the line-up for the finals.



Davis believes that exceptional times mean that such measures need to be taken and has stressed the most important thing is that everyone remains safe.





The Rangers midfielder took to Instagram to say: "After the news came through today that the upcoming playoff games are postponed, I just wanted send a message to you all.







"It is exceptional times that we are living in. We have to try and help each other out as much as possible and do all we can.



"So the most important thing is we stay safe", Davis added.





Euro 2020 being pushed back a year means that if Northern Ireland do qualify for the tournament then the midfielder will be 36 years old when the finals take place.



Davis has so far made a whopping 117 appearances for Northern Ireland at international level.

