This Is Better Level Than Championship – Rangers Talent Happy With Loan Move

Rangers loanee Cammy Palmer believes that the standards at USL Championship club Orange County SC are above those he would experience if he moved to a club in the Scottish Championship.



The youngster is currently in the midst of a loan spell at the second tier side in the United States, where he is joined by two other Rangers starlets in the shape of Danny Finlayson and Matthew Shiels.













Palmer spent the first half of the current campaign at Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle, where he enjoyed first-team football, managing 13 appearances and scoring one goal.



Eyebrows were raised when the 19-year-old midfielder opted to head to the United States in early February, with a move to Orange County SC for the 2020 season, but Palmer thinks he has moved up a level.





“Obviously compared to the Rangers first team it is very different but compared to the Championship it is probably a better level", Palmer was quoted as saying by the Herald.







"You want to be playing at as high a level as possible to allow you to match the high standards at Rangers if possible.



“You are always in, always with the guys and doing something on the pitch or in the gym or video stuff.





"We can’t have any complaints about the training, the pitches, the coaches because it is all top class and they have helped us out, supported us and made it easier to settle into the new environment."



Orange County SC have linked up with Rangers, forming a strategic partnership, and Palmer admits they are looking to emulate the Scottish giants.



“They are trying to replicate some things from Rangers in terms of how they go about their business and that was a big part of why we came here.



"It is something that will really help us when we go back.”



Orange County SC's fixtures have currently been suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

