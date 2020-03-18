This Type of Mentality – Everton Assistant Clear On What’s Needed

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton assistant Davide Ancelotti has promised that, along with his father Carlo Ancelotti, he will be aiming to instil a winning mentality into the Toffees squad, with picking up silverware the aim.



Carlo took charge of Everton in December after the Premier League club tempted him to Merseyside, and he brought his son Davide with him as part of his backroom team.













Davide insists that he and his father are used to going for silverware and they want to continue that at Everton, with the aim being to put a winning mentality into the squad.



"We are used to fighting for titles and it is what we want to do here [at Everton]", Davide told the club's official site.





"We always had this mentality and it is this type of mentality my father has that we want to bring here."







Davide also took time to insist that his father has had an influence on him, instilling in him that winning mentality, and he is proud to have inherited it.



"Fortunately I saw him winning a lot of titles and had the opportunity to share with him some titles in this part of his career."





Carlo is expected to reshape the Everton squad when the summer transfer window opens, but the situation around the current season remains unclear due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

