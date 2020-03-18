Torino Could Swoop For West Ham January Target Seko Fofana

Follow @insidefutbol





Torino could launch a swoop to sign midfielder Seko Fofana, who has been linked with West Ham United, with the Udinese man having advocates in positions of power in Turin.



Fofana has caught the eye with his accomplished performances in the engine room at Udinese and was linked with David Moyes' West Ham in January; it remains to be seen if the Hammers will rekindle their interest in the summer.













Torino are now looking at a potential move for Fofana, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, with coach Moreno Longo and sporting director Massimo Bava both big fans.



It is suggested that if Longo is kept on as coach beyond the end of the season then Torino's interest could spark into life.





Fofana has made 21 appearances for Udinese so far this season in Serie A, regularly being trusted in the heart of midfield.







An experienced performer, Fofana now has over 100 outings in the Italian top flight to his name.



It is unclear how much Udinese might be looking for in order to let a player with another two years left on his contract go in the summer.





Fofana has had a spell in English football before, turning out for Manchester City's Under-23s and Fulham.

