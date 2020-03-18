XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



18/03/2020 - 14:31 GMT

Torino Could Swoop For West Ham January Target Seko Fofana

 




Torino could launch a swoop to sign midfielder Seko Fofana, who has been linked with West Ham United, with the Udinese man having advocates in positions of power in Turin.

Fofana has caught the eye with his accomplished performances in the engine room at Udinese and was linked with David Moyes' West Ham in January; it remains to be seen if the Hammers will rekindle their interest in the summer.  


 



Torino are now looking at a potential move for Fofana, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, with coach Moreno Longo and sporting director Massimo Bava both big fans.

It is suggested that if Longo is kept on as coach beyond the end of the season then Torino's interest could spark into life.
 


Fofana has made 21 appearances for Udinese so far this season in Serie A, regularly being trusted in the heart of midfield.



An experienced performer, Fofana now has over 100 outings in the Italian top flight to his name.

It is unclear how much Udinese might be looking for in order to let a player with another two years left on his contract go in the summer.
 


Fofana has had a spell in English football before, turning out for Manchester City's Under-23s and Fulham.
 