Vital – Steve Bruce Sees Impact of Newcastle United’s Loan Arrivals

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is sure that the three loan signings the club made in the January transfer window have contributed towards the healthy position the Magpies find themselves in.



Bruce pushed Newcastle to enter the winter market and the club brought in a three players on loan, in the shape of Danny Rose, Valentino Lazaro and Nabil Bentaleb, until the end of the season.













Newcastle boss Bruce has handed game time to all three players so far, introducing them into the Magpies mix.



Rose, arriving from Tottenham Hotspur, has featured in six matches already, while Bentaleb, coming from Schalke, has also managed six outings; Inter winger Lazaro has turned out five times for the Magpies.





Bruce feels with injuries affecting his side, the loan players have helped to create competition for places, which has pushed the Magpies on.







"Even now we have Martin Dubravka injured in a game and Ciaran Clark had an operation", Bruce explained to Chronicle Live.



"On the quiet this season the squad has stood up to adversity.





"We have been threadbare at times.



"The three loan signings that we got in January have helped us create competition.



"I think they have already played a vital part in it."



Bruce has steered Newcastle on to 35 points from 29 games in the Premier League and the club look well placed to survive under the Englishman, if and when the season starts up again.

