We’ve Got Top League Quality – West Ham U23 Star

West Ham United youngster Oladapo Afolayan feels that the Hammers youngsters are in the wrong league and should not have been relegated from the Premier League 2 Division One last season.



The young Hammers had a disappointing campaign last term, finishing eleventh of 12 teams in the division and thus being relegated to the second tier.













The 2019/20 season though has been a positive one for Dmitri Halajko's side; they are placed at the top of the table and are yet to lose a game in the league.



They have also managed to reach the semi-finals of the Premier League International Cup semi-final by beating Derby County, 6-5 on penalties.





Afolayan insists that his team did not deserve to be relegated the last time around and have quality enough to be at the top level.







"We felt last year we shouldn’t have got relegated”, Afolayan told his club's official site.



“It was a disappointing season for us, and we’ve got more than enough quality to be in that top league.





“This season our goal was to win the league and our goal was to win the Cups. If we could win both the league and the Cup, what a season that would be for the group.”



West Ham will be hoping for the opportunity to seal promotion from the Premier League 2 Division Two and continue their Premier League International Cup campaign, but it is unclear when the season will resume.

