Absolutely Brilliant – Danny Rose Hails Newcastle United Team-mate

Newcastle United full-back Danny Rose insists that team-mate Jonjo Shelvey is someone he would pay to watch play as he believes that the 28-year-old has one of the best passing ranges in the league.



The pair previously shared the pitch for England and are now team-mates at club level, with 29-year-old Rose switching to Newcastle in January, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.













Rose has been impressed with what he has seen from Shelvey and believes that his team-mate is a superb central midfielder, admitting he would pay money to watch him in action.



The Tottenham loanee also took time to express his gratitude at once again having had the chance to play in the same team as Shelvey.





"Jonjo for me is the type of player, when on his game, that I would pay to watch", Rose was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.







"He's absolutely brilliant in that central position.



"The way he dictates the game and his range of passing is the best in the Premier League.





"I played with him for England.



"I am so fortunate to play with him again now at Newcastle.



"For me, he is absolutely brilliant."



Shelvey was snapped up by Newcastle from Swansea City in 2016 and has established himself as a key man at St James' Park.



He has now made 131 appearances in a black and white shirt and will be looking to close in on the 150-mark when club football resumes.

