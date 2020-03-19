XRegister
26 October 2019

19/03/2020 - 13:51 GMT

Bayern Munich In Informal Talks With Manchester City Star’s New Agents

 




Bayern Munich have been in informal talks with the new representatives of Manchester City winger Leroy Sane over a transfer to take him to the Allianz Arena.

The German champions were close to signing the winger last summer only for Sane to suffer a serious knee injury at the start of the season, which has kept him out since then.  


 



He is back in training with Manchester City and Bayern Munich are prepared to make another move to land him in the next summer transfer window.

Sane is also ready for the move back to Germany and his new agents have been tasked with the job of agreeing on the transfer.
 


According to German magazine Sport Bild, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has already been in informal conversations with Sane’s representatives.



The winger’s new agents do not have the mandate to represent him before the start of next month, but talks are under way.

The formal negotiations will only begin after 1st April and Bayern Munich are prepared to offer him a lucrative five-year contract to return to Germany.
 


Sane was keen to leave Manchester City last summer and is likely to get his wish this time around with Bayern Munich expected to be his new club.
 