He Does Things You Can’t Teach – West Ham Youngster On 21-Year-Old Team-mate

West Ham United starlet Bernardo Rosa has revealed he would never want to line up against team-mate Nathan Holland, who he feels has talent which simply cannot be taught.



The Hammers landed Holland from fellow Premier League side Everton in 2017 and he has continued his development under the watchful eye of the coaches at the club.













Holland, 21, has just returned to the club following a sudden end to his loan spell at League One side Oxford United due to a hamstring injury.



While the winger continues with his recovery, with a return to action not expected to happen anytime soon, Rosa has poured praise on him and feels he has talent which just cannot be taught.





"Nathan Holland is naturally the most gifted [of the U23s this season]", Rosa explained to West Ham's official site.







"He can beat players so easily and I don’t believe that is something that you can teach. I found him really difficult to mark in training, I never want to be up against him!"



Rosa also took time to throw light on the other side of Holland's character, insisting that the 21-year-old, along with Dan Kemp, is funny off the pitch.





"The squad is full of quite a lot of funny people. Nathan Holland and Dan Kemp are both hilarious.



"They don’t pull any practical jokes, but they are just funny in the way that they act."



Holland will be looking to step up his recovery over the coming weeks and months, and with the Premier League season suspended, put himself front and centre at West ham when the club campaign eventually resumes.

