I Enjoy Playing Two Up Top – Newcastle United Boss Steve Bruce

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has admitted that he enjoys playing with two up front and has left the door open to doing so on a regular basis.



Bruce has been reluctant to tinker too much with his side's approach and an emphasis on keeping the door shut at the other end has led to a goal return of just 25 in 29 Premier League games.













However, the manager is keen for his Newcastle side to be more attacking and he is a fan of operating with two up top.



Bruce insists that he is not against the idea of changing the formation as and when required, and cited the example of a match against Manchester City away from home where he could line up with five at the back.





"When I thought we were no longer a threat, that was when I felt we had to change", Bruce explained to Chronicle Live.







"If Southampton was anything to go by and the chances created, that is how we go moving forward.



"That isn't to say if we play Man City away I won't revert to five at the back, I possibly will do, but I think it's vitally important you have the ability to change.





"Overall I have always enjoyed playing two up top.



"That's my philosophy if you like and my style so we will see.



Bruce is currently having to navigate Newcastle through a break due to the Coronavirus, with no Premier League games expected to be played until at least May.



The club's next scheduled fixture is at home against Tottenham Hotspur on 2nd May.

