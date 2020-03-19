Inter Look At Arsenal Star As Priority Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have identified Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a priority target for the summer transfer window as they look at changes to their attacking line.



Aubameyang will enter the final year of his contract at Arsenal this summer and has remained some way away from agreeing on a new deal with the Gunners.













Mikel Arteta wants to keep hold of the striker, but with the club unlikely to be in next season’s Champions League, Aubameyang could call time on his Emirates spell.



Inter have long been keeping tabs on the hitman, and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Gunner is their top attacking target for the summer.





The Serie A giants are expecting to lose Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona in the summer, while they will loan out Sebastiano Esposito.







Aubameyang is their preferred target and the club are keen to press ahead with their attempts to sign him.



Arsenal are claimed to want €60m despite his contractual situation and want to make the most from his departure if the Gabonese leaves.





Inter are likely to have the funds to make the deal happen once Martinez leaves for Barcelona in the summer.

