Kieran Trippier Lauds Chris Wilder and Sean Dyche

Kieran Trippier feels that Burnley boss Sean Dyche and Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder deserve huge plaudits for getting the most out of their teams and insists not all sides can play like Manchester City.



The Atletico Madrid full-back, who swapped the Premier League for La Liga last summer, played at Turf Moor for Burnley from 2011 until 2015.













Watching the Premier League now from afar, Tripper feels that Dyche and Wilder have done exceptional jobs.



He admits when he was at Burnley he heard complaints about the way the Clarets' played, but insists that results are the most important thing.





He indicated that Burnley and Sheffield United cannot be expected to play in the same manner as the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.







“Look at Burnley over the years under Sean Dyche, even when I was there, people complained about the way they played, but they get results and that is what football is about", Tripper was quoted as saying by the Burnley Express.



“When you’re in the Premier League, you can’t expect Burnley to match Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea.





“Burnley have a specific way of playing and it works because they get results and it keeps them in the Premier League.



“They’re difficult to play against.



“Do you expect Sean Dyche to play the Pep Guardiola way?



“It wouldn’t work, it’s impossible.



“People like Sean Dyche and Chris Wilder deserve more credit."



Sheffield United under Wilder have gone from strength to strength since being promoted at the end of last season.



The Blades are even in the running to secure a spot in Europe through their Premier League placing, but it is unclear when the season will restart.

