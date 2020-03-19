Motivation Not An Issue – Everton Medical Services Boss On Plans For Players

Follow @insidefutbol





Danny Donachie, Everton's director of medical services, is confident that the players will put in the hard work needed to remain fit and sharp as they train away from the Toffees' USM Finch Farm base.



The recent outbreak of Coronavirus saw Finch Farm closed for at least a week last Friday and Donachie and his team have been putting in place training plans for the players to follow at home.













Everton are keen to make sure their players remain as fit as possible over the period and work has been done to that end.



Donachie, giving an insight on how his team have been dealing with the situation, revealed that the players have been assigned gym programmes and aerobic work that they can do at home.





Motivation is not going to be an issue as far as the individual players are concerned, Donachie added, and he feels there is a short-term benefit to being at home.







“We have given them their usual gym programmes added to aerobic work they can do at home with a bike or treadmill, or in a safe outside space”, Donachie explained to Everton's official site.



“The players follow individual gym programmes during the season, so the work they are doing is a continuation of that.





“We have not given them any football-specific training for now and everything they are doing is as safe as possible in terms of avoiding injury.



“Motivation is never an issue and there is some novelty for the players, they are at home and in their own gyms, so that benefits us in the short-term.”



Premier League football has now been suspended until at least 30th April due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

