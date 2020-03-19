XRegister
X
26 October 2019

19/03/2020 - 13:47 GMT

Napoli Hold Talks For Serie A Winger, Chelsea Still Hold Buy-back Option

 




Napoli have opened talks with Sassuolo for winger Jeremie Boga, but all eyes still on Chelsea, who have an option to buy back their former player.

Boga is enjoying a breakthrough season at Sassuolo and has been linked with a move away from the Italian side in the summer.  


 



The Italian club are prepared to sell and Serie A giants Napoli have come forward with their interest in the former Chelsea winger.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli have already initiated contact with Sassuolo over signing the 23-year-old this summer.
 


Boga is one of their top targets and Napoli are prepared to put in around €20m to take him to the San Paolo at the end of the season.



The Serie A giants are planning to sell Hirving Lozano and raise the funds required to sign the winger from Sassuolo.

But Chelsea still hold the cards in the transfer saga due to the €15m buy-back option they secured when they sold Boga to Sassuolo in 2018.
 


Sassuolo have already held talks with the Blues and Chelsea are reportedly prepared to forego their claim on Boga for a fee of €11m.

Napoli are waiting for the situation with Chelsea to be resolved before pushing to snap up Boga.
 