Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Is Not Of Barcelona’s Level – Frank Leboeuf

Former France defender Frank Leboeuf believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a level below the kind of player Barcelona should want to sign.



Aubameyang is set to enter the final year of contract at Arsenal this summer and is yet to agree on the terms of a new contract with the north London club.













Arsenal are desperate to keep him, but he has been linked with a summer move away from the Emirates and Barcelona are one of the clubs who are interested in signing him.



The Catalan giants are looking for a replacement for Luis Suarez and the Gabonese is one of their targets, but Leboeuf feels he is not a player for Barcelona.





He insisted Aubameyang is a quality player in his own right, but he is not the level of player Barcelona should sign for their frontline at the Nou Camp.







The Frenchman admits that it would be a surprise for him if the move goes through.



The former defender said on ESPN FC: “I think he is a fantastic and graceful player.





“But when you talk about Barcelona, you talk about top-notch players. Pierre-Emerick is a star, a fantastic player and sometimes captains the Gunners but he is not what you expect.



“He is not [Kylian] Mbappe, he is not even [Erling] Haaland, but he is not the player we talk about every day where he does something fantastic week-in-week-out.



“Pierre-Emerick is not on that level, he is not that far, but I think he is not there.



“So, it will be a surprise for me.”



Aubameyang has scored 31 goals in 91 appearances for Arsenal since joining the club in January 2018.

