26 October 2019

19/03/2020 - 14:15 GMT

Serie A Side Looking To Extend Loan Deal of Chelsea Star

 




Roma are prepared to extend Chelsea loanee Davide Zappacosta’s loan deal by one more year in the summer transfer window.

The Italian joined Roma on loan from Chelsea last summer, but only made one appearance before suffering a calf muscle injury.  


 



The full-back subsequently suffered a serious knee injury and has been in rehabilitation since then, with the prospect of playing no more football until the summer.

With the season clouded in uncertainty, Zappacosta could leave Roma after making just one appearance, but the Serie A giants want him back in the next campaign.
 


And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Roma are ready to sign the defender on one more loan deal from Chelsea this summer.



The Serie A giants believe he will add something to their squad when fit and ready to play, and are prepared to move for him again in the summer.

He still has a contract until 2022 with Chelsea, but it is unclear whether he features in Frank Lampard’s long term plans.
 


Chelsea could prefer to sell him if he leaves again, but for the moment Roma are only open to another loan move.
 