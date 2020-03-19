Situation Is Drastic – Agent of Liverpool Target Milot Rashica Addresses Client’s Future

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Liverpool linked winger Milot Rashica has conceded that it is difficult to predict what could happen in the summer due to the uncertainty that looms over football at the moment.



With all the top league suspended and with little prospect of any football happening again for at least six weeks, the football world has been going through uncertain times.













The future of several players at top clubs is still being discussed though as agents use the break as a chance to take stock of their clients' situations.



Rashica is one of the players who has been tipped to move in the summer and has been linked with a move to England, with Liverpool believed to be interested.





But his agent, Altin Lala, indicated that nothing can be said at the moment as most big clubs will suffer financial losses and are likely to have less money to spend in the next window.







Asked about a potential transfer for his client, the winger’s agent told German daily the Weser-Kurier: “First of all, the question right now is whether the season can be played until the end.



“The clubs have losses like other financial companies and it is a drastic situation.





“Nothing can be planned at the moment.



“You have to stay back at home and see what happens.”



Rashica has a contract until 2022 with Werder Bremen, but it contains a release clause set at €38m if he moves to a top European league.

