Inside Futbol

19/03/2020 - 21:30 GMT

Spoke With Several Clubs Before Rangers Link – Orange County GM

 




Orange County SC general manager Oliver Wyss has revealed that the club held discussions with a number of big teams across the globe before opting to seal a strategic partnership with Scottish giants Rangers.

The California-based outfit currently ply their trade in the second tier of United States' football and eyebrows were raised in some quarters at Rangers linking up with a club all but unknown in Scotland.  


 



The club managed to strike a deal with Scottish giants Rangers late last year, with Wyss playing a crucial role in finalising a strategic partnership.

Wyss has revealed that a number of European sides, including Bundesliga clubs, wanted to link up with Orange County and talks were held.
 


According to Wyss, it quickly became clear that Orange County and Rangers were a good match.



“Over the last two years, we have been approached by multiple European clubs", Wyss was quoted as saying by the Herald.

"When we met with Rangers it was clear from the first minute that this would be a relationship that will benefit both parties.
 


“We had talks with teams from the Premier League, from the Bundesliga and from Portugal and even though they were all great clubs, we felt that Rangers was the one for us."

The Orange County general manager is impressed with the work that Rangers have done at youth level under Craig Mulholland.

“Over the last couple of years, Rangers have invested in their system under the leadership of Craig Mulholland, and we felt their Academy programme was the ideal partner for us to allow us to send our most talented players there to develop and reach the highest level."

Rangers have already sent a trio of youngsters on loan to Orange County, in the shape of Cammy Palmer, Danny Finlayson and Matthew Shiels.
 