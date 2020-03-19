This Is What Excites Me The Most – Newcastle United Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has admitted he is excited by just how much room to grow and develop he has left.



The 22-year-old is rated as a good prospect for the future and even drew interest from Manchester United, but he has been criticised in some quarters for failing to live up to expectations of late.













Longstaff insists that he is well aware of the criticism he has been facing and assured Newcastle fans that the Longstaff they are seeing at the moment is not the finished article; he is personally excited about how much room he has to grow.



"The Sean Longstaff you're looking at now isn't the finished article", Longstaff was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.





"I'm still miles away from that.







"That's probably what excites me the most, to know that there's still a long way to go and hopefully I'm going to get better."



Longstaff feels he has suffered from fans expecting that when he returned from injury he would be quickly up to speed and back to his best.





"I won't lie.



"I got in last year and when I had played before I got injured I'd done pretty well, and then everyone was ranting and raving about me.



"Then obviously everyone expects you to come back and hit the ground running, and sort of pick up from where you left off.



"That probably wasn't the case straight away.



"But I place that expectation on myself to be able to go out and play and perform at my best every week."



The Newcastle midfielder is philosophical though and believes he will experience ups and downs.



"I'm still 22, there's still going to be ups and downs and I'm still striving for that consistency."



Longstaff is yet to add to the scoresheet this season for the Magpies in the Premier League, in spite of being an integral part of Steve Bruce's first-team. His only goal this season has come in the FA Cup, against Oxford United.

