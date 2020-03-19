Told Paul Pogba Man Utd Move Was Wrong – Former Juventus Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Juventus star Claudio Marchisio has insisted that Paul Pogba should have never joined Manchester United and believes it would be good for his career if he returns to Turin.



Pogba has a year left on his contract with Manchester United, but the club are likely to trigger the one-year extension contained in his deal.













He has been linked with a move away from Manchester United in the summer and Juventus are working on taking him back to Turin during the next transfer window.



The Frenchman has been claimed in Italy as being determined to leave Old Trafford and a return to Juventus is said to be his preferred choice.





Marchisio claimed that he would be delighted to see Pogba return to Juventus and admits that he never felt that joining Manchester United was the right move for his career.







He feels the midfielder would regain his form at Juventus, where he felt loved and pampered during his initial stint in Turin.



“I would be very happy if Pogba returns to Juventus”, Marchisio told Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport.





“I told him that he was wrong to go to Manchester, if he really wanted a transfer, he should have gone to Spain.



“His return would be extremely positive, Paul would be reborn in the environment where he feels loved and pampered the most.



“And he would give Juventus a lot, they need someone like him in midfield and he is a great professional.”



Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been insistent that Pogba will be at Manchester United next season.

