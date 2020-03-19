What Would He Bring – Former Chelsea Star Doesn’t Think Blues Need Philippe Coutinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf has revealed that he is not sure what Philippe Coutinho could add to Frank Lampard’s team.



Coutinho has been at Bayern Munich on loan from Barcelona since last summer, but the German champions are not keen to take up the option on him to make it a permanent move.













The Brazilian has failed to live up to expectations at either Barcelona or Bayern Munich and is now being linked with a move back to the Premier League in the next transfer window.



Chelsea are believed to be interested in the creative midfielder and are considering taking him to Stamford Bridge in the summer.





But Leboeuf insisted that his former team do not need a player of Coutinho’s profile in the team at the moment.







He feels Chelsea have enough young creative talents and the midfielders needed to organise things in the middle of the park.



The Frenchman is not sure what the former Liverpool star would bring to Chelsea if he joins.





Asked if Chelsea need Coutinho, the former defender said on ESPN FC: “I don’t think so.



“We want to talk about world-class players. Coutinho was good with Liverpool and has so far been poor at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.



“I’d have a lot of question marks on him coming to Chelsea and to bring what?



“We have young players, who are very talented and promising, we have good midfield players in [Mateo] Kovacic and Jorginho to organise things.



“I don’t know where his place would be. If I was the chairman or the coach, I’d be very hesitant to pick him up.”



Barcelona are believed to be desperate to offload him as he has failed to justify his massive price tag thus far.

