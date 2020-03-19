Wouldn’t Surprise Me – Rangers Legend On Dick Advocaat Carrying On

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted that he would not be surprised if his former boss Dick Advocaat is still in coaching next season.



Advocaat, who is now 72 years old, is currently in charge of Feyenoord and his contract with the Dutch club expires at the end of the season.













But the Dutchman recently revealed that given the state of uncertainty around the completion of the campaign, he fears that he has already managed his last match as a top-level coach.



Ferguson worked under Advocaat during his time at Rangers and the former midfielder admits that he has been expecting his former manager to hang up his boots for the last ten years.





The former Rangers star feels the Dutchman will struggle to stay away from football given his passion and admits he would not be surprised to see his former manager still coaching next season.







Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show: “He has had some great jobs.



“Over the last ten years when I saw him leaving a club and things like that, I thought he would put his feet up and relax, and he just gets into another job.





“I enjoyed working with him, I thought he was fantastic. He was a great coach and learned so much form him.



“Football is his life and I wouldn’t put past him to keep going next season.”



Advocaat remains a popular figure at Rangers and won two league titles and even a domestic treble at Ibrox.

