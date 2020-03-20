28-Year-Old Ipswich Town Star Issues Message To Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy has issued a message to the fans, asking them to stay at home and be responsible to themselves and those around them.



Countries around the world have been rocked by the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed lives and has brought football proceedings to a standstill.













Competitions, both at domestic level as well as European level, have been postponed, with people being asked to stay indoors.



The players have also been training individually as they look to keep fit until the resumption of action.





Ipswich sit tenth in the League One standings and are seven points off the playoff spots, but with football stopped, 28-year-old Holy has issued a message to the club's fans.







"Stay home if you don’t have to go somewhere", Holy told his club's official site.



"Stay safe and be responsible to yourselves, to people around you and to other people in the town.





"We all have to get through this and we can only do that if we all do it together."



As it stands the Premier League and the EFL have agreed to suspend football until 30th April, but it is far from clear that matches will be able to start again on that date.

