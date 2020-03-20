XRegister
20/03/2020 - 14:32 GMT

Atmosphere Unreal – Former Rangers Star Picks Out Best Non-Ibrox Ground

 




Former Rangers defender Steven Smith has revealed what he views as the best atmosphere he experienced as a player away from Ibrox, dubbing it "unreal". 

Smith came through the youth ranks at Rangers and was handed his debut against Hearts in 2004, while he then turned out in the Champions League for the Gers.  


 



The then left-back enjoyed a number of famous nights at Ibrox and Rangers' ground has a reputation for creating a fierce atmosphere.

Smith also played for Norwich City, Aberdeen, Preston North End, Portland Timbers and finally Kilmarnock, in a career which ended in the summer of 2018 following his departure from the Rugby Park outfit. 
 


And he has picked out Portland Timbers' Providence Park as his top ground away from Ibrox.



"Portland Timbers Stadium. The atmosphere was always unreal", Smith told Rangers Youth Development Co when asked for his favourite ground other than Ibrox.

"You had the national anthem playing and it was all passionate and positive.
 


"It was a different atmosphere and way of life over there."

Smith made 22 appearances for Portland Timbers during his time at the MLS club before returning to Scottish football with Rangers.

He picked up three Scottish Premier League titles at Ibrox, along with helping the Gers to the Scottish League One title.
 