Claim From Germany: Everton Doing This Could Give Schalke Jonjoe Kenny Hope

Schalke could find Everton more willing to negotiate over Jonjoe Kenny if they sign Djibril Sidibe on a permanent basis from Monaco, it has been speculated in Germany.



Kenny is on loan at Schalke from Everton and has made a big impression at the Ruhr giants, who are firm admirers of his abilities.













Schalke would like to keep hold of Kenny, but Everton could be reluctant sellers and may demand a big fee which Schalke, who lost close to €40m in 2019, may find tough to meet.



However, according to German daily TZ, Everton may be more willing to play ball if they sign Sidibe, and be flexible in talks with Schalke.





Sidibe is currently on loan at Everton from Ligue 1 side Monaco and the Toffees have an option to sign him on a permanent basis at the end of the season.







If they keep the right-back it could give Schalke hope that an agreement for Kenny can be worked out.



Kenny, 23, has been a key man for Schalke this season and has made 23 appearances in the Bundesliga, along with three in the German Cup.





Bundesliga football has currently been suspended and Schalke sit sixth in the standings with 37 points from 25 games, ten points behind fifth placed Bayer Leverkusen but inside a Europa League spot.

