Don’t See As Answer, Liverpool Wouldn’t Like It – Ipswich Star On Behind-Closed-Doors Games

Ipswich Town forward Freddie Sears is not convinced that playing games behind closed doors is the solution to finishing the season and has cited Liverpool as a club that would be unhappy at being forced to win the Premier League title in front of empty stands.



Football action has been halted around the world in the wake of the recent outbreak of Coronavirus, with the EFL and the Premier League extending the earliest date of return to 30th April, following a meeting.













Many feel even 30th April is not realistic when it comes to resuming action and the postponement of Euro 2020 by a year creates an opportunity to continue playing in June.



Playing games behind closed doors has been put forward by some as a solution to get the season done and dusted, but Ipswich star Sears is not in favour.





He is also of the opinion that Premier League leaders Liverpool would not be happy if they had to win the title with no fans to witness it.







“Playing behind closed doors has been mentioned. I don’t see that as the answer really", Sears told his club's official site.



“No player wants to play behind closed doors. Football is for the supporters. Look at Liverpool, they won’t want to win the title with no fans there."





Sears, looking towards a Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund, feels fans would still gather outside the grounds.



“Also, you could have it like it was at the PSG game in the Champions League [against Borussia Dortmund], with thousands of fans outside the stadium while the game is going on. Are fans going to stay away when there is a match on?



“The only positive from playing behind closed doors, if it gets to that, is if it meant the season being completed.”



Premier League and EFL clubs currently favour finishing the current league season, but it remains to be seen if their view might change in the event that the suspension lasts beyond the summer.

