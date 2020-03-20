Good To Enough To Play For Any Team – Lazio Star’s Agent Speaks Amid Chelsea And Inter Link

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Chelsea linked defender Francesco Acerbi has insisted that his client can play for any of the top teams in Europe and has heard about the transfer speculation.



The 32-year-old centre-back has been in top form this season for Lazio, helping the Rome side mount a title push, and it has led to speculation over his future at the Stadio Olimpico ahead of the summer transfer window.













Acerbi has emerged as a wanted defender and Inter and Chelsea are believed to be keen on snaring him away from Lazio ahead of the start of next season.



Federico Pastorello, his newly appointed agent, has conceded that he is not aware of any interest in his client from either Chelsea or Inter ahead of the summer transfer window.





But he is certain about the talent of the centre-back and claimed that Acerbi has the ability to play for any of the top teams in Europe.







Pastorello told Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi: “I read it [Chelsea and Inter’s interest], but I don’t know much.



“Certainly, Francesco is a defender who can play in any team in Europe.”





Acerbi has a contract until 2023 with Lazio and the Serie A giants are unlikely to consider selling him without putting an effort to keep him.

