I Chose Leeds United For This Reason – Victor Orta

Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta has explained why he answered Andrea Radrizzani's call to take up a role at Elland Road.



The Spaniard has an extensive CV, with experience at a host of clubs, including in English football with Middlesbrough, and Radrizzani moved swiftly to take him to Leeds.













Orta's time at Middlesbrough split opinion amongst fans, with debates raging over the business he did for the club in the transfer market.



He admits he had a number of options when Leeds came calling, but says he felt a Latin connection in the way the fans saw their football as a religion.





“When I arrive at Leeds, I felt a Latin club behind Leeds, fans who take this club like a religion", Orta explained to the Yorkshire Evening Post.







“But that was part of my decision when I chose Leeds."



Orta also took time to insist that the history of the club played a pivotal role in making his choice easy.





"I had two options to go back to Spain but I knew the weight of the history of football at Leeds United and I always said if I can, I want to work in clubs with history, with passion.



“For me, I chose Leeds for this reason.”



The director of football's work at Leeds has drawn plaudits over the last two seasons, with head coach Marcelo Bielsa getting the most out of the players provided by Orta.



