I Still Think About It – Former Man Utd Star On Decision To Leave Old Trafford

Kleberson has conceded that he regrets his decision to leave Manchester United and believes he should have worked harder to make it at Old Trafford.



The Brazilian midfielder was one of the finds of the 2002 World Cup and a year later he moved to Europe to play for Manchester United.













But he made just 30 appearances over two unremarkable seasons as Old Trafford before leaving for Turkish giants Besiktas in 2005.



He failed to settled down in Europe and eventually moved back to Brazil a few years later before finishing his career in the MLS in 2017.





Kleberson admits that it was a hard decision to leave Manchester United and conceded that if given a second chance, he would not have taken that call.







He insisted that he could have given himself more time and worked harder to make a name for himself as a Manchester United player.



“At the time, there was doubt in my mind”, the former midfielder told The Athletic.





“It was very hard to leave. United are a big club, but a family, and I know they feel bad when they lose players, especially those they want to help.



“I still think about what would have happened if I tried a little bit more at United. If I tried to push more, prepare more, play more. I always ask myself that question.



“And would I make the same decision now? No. One hundred per cent.



“I should have stayed and tried to fight for more games.”



Kleberson did win the FA Cup during his short stint at Manchester United and at international level won the World Cup with Brazil.

