XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



20/03/2020 - 22:05 GMT

Inter Still Keen On Olivier Giroud But May Need Fresh Agreement

 




Inter remain keen on securing the services of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in the summer transfer window.

Giroud came close to leaving Chelsea in the winter transfer window when he was playing very little football, with both Inter and Lazio making plays for his signature.


 



Time ran out on any move though as Chelsea would not let Giroud go in January without being able to sign a replacement, which they could not do.

His contract will expire in the summer, but Giroud did hit form before the season was suspended and scored two goals in his last three Premier League appearances.
 


And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter remain interested in landing the Frenchman in the summer.



An agreement was in place with Giroud and his representatives, but it is claimed new talks will be needed as it cannot be guaranteed he will again say yes to the Italians.

Antonio Conte wants him at Inter next season and Giroud was prepared to be backup to Romelu Lukaku. 
 


Giroud also has an option in Lazio, who also tried and failed to sign him in the winter transfer window, with sporting director Igli Tare even flying to London on deadline day.
 