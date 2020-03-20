Inter Still Keen On Olivier Giroud But May Need Fresh Agreement

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter remain keen on securing the services of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in the summer transfer window.



Giroud came close to leaving Chelsea in the winter transfer window when he was playing very little football, with both Inter and Lazio making plays for his signature.













Time ran out on any move though as Chelsea would not let Giroud go in January without being able to sign a replacement, which they could not do.



His contract will expire in the summer, but Giroud did hit form before the season was suspended and scored two goals in his last three Premier League appearances.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter remain interested in landing the Frenchman in the summer.







An agreement was in place with Giroud and his representatives, but it is claimed new talks will be needed as it cannot be guaranteed he will again say yes to the Italians.



Antonio Conte wants him at Inter next season and Giroud was prepared to be backup to Romelu Lukaku.





Giroud also has an option in Lazio, who also tried and failed to sign him in the winter transfer window, with sporting director Igli Tare even flying to London on deadline day.

