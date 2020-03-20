It Was Tough For Him To Take – Blackburn Boss Sympathises With Injured Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray believes that an injury was hard to take for Lewis Holtby, particularly after the 29-year-old's heroics against Sheffield Wednesday.



The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder took time to get up to speed for Blackburn this season, but netted a brace in a 5-0 thumping of Sheffield Wednesday in January, delighting Mowbray.













Soon after though, he tore a lateral collateral ligament which has since kept him out of action.



Mowbray feels sorry for his player as he believes that Holtby suffered from the injury setback just as he was finding his form, with the impressive outing at Hillsborough highlighting the fact.





The Blackburn manager also took time to heap praise on the player, insisting that Holtby brings that extra bit of quality up the pitch, which apart from him, only Bradley Dack is capable of adding.







“Lewis, by nature, is a happy-go-lucky lad, so it was a tough one for Lewis because he was finding some form", Mowbray told his club's official site.



“With the loss of Bradley, it catapulted him to be the man for the goals, and he scored a few for us.





“He got two at Sheffield Wednesday the week or so before his injury, so it was a shame for him and the team because he filled the role with the quality that he brings.



“Whilst he works extremely hard, he also has that extra bit of quality that Dack brings."



Holtby clocked up 18 appearances, along with three goals and two assists, for Blackburn in the Championship this season.



He managed 42 outings during his stint at Tottenham, scoring three goals.

