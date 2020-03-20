Lazio Ready To Raise Star’s Wages To Fend Off Chelsea and Inter

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Lazio are prepared to offer an improved contract to Francesco Acerbi as they try to keep him away from the clutches of Chelsea and Inter this summer.



The 32-year-old centre-back has been one of the impressive defenders this season in Serie A, and it has led to speculation over his future at the Stadio Olimpico.













Serie A giants Inter are considering snaring him away from Lazio in the summer and he has also attracted interest from the Premier League, with Chelsea keen on signing him.



His agent has claimed that he is not aware of any interest from Chelsea and Inter, but Lazio are prepared to make moves to keep him at the club beyond the summer transfer window.





And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Lazio are prepared to offer him a new deal on improved terms in order to keep Chelsea and Inter at bay.







Acerbi is one of the top players in the Lazio squad and the Serie A giants are keen to reward him for his performances.



His current deal runs until 2023 and Lazio are ready to extend it by one more year with an improved salary.





The ball is now in the defender’s court and Lazio believe an improved contract should convince him to shun interest from either Chelsea or Inter and stay at the Stadio Olimpico.



Acerbi recently hired Federico Pastorello as his agent.

