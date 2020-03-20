Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa Tipped To Take This Transfer Market Approach In Top Flight

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has been tipped to stick with the bulk of the current Leeds United squad next season if the Whites earn promotion to the Premier League.



Leeds were at the summit of the Championship when the season was suspended earlier this month and are keeping their fingers crossed about the campaign resuming.













They are in line to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League if the season can be somehow completed and potentially end their decade-and-a-half wait for top flight football.



Bielsa would be expected to stay on in the event of promotion, but it is far from clear what approach Leeds might take in terms of equipping their squad for the top flight.





According to The Athletic, the Leeds boss is not likely to rip up his squad and carry out a massive overhaul if they are promoted to the Premier League.







Leeds will have more to spend if they are in the top flight and are likely to splash the cash on some players, but Bielsa has been tipped as being unlikely to revamp the squad.



The Leeds head coach is not known for massive upheavals of squad and will likely insist on trusting many of the players, who would have earned promotion for Leeds, to perform in the Premier League.





Leeds have already committed to signing Helder Costa for next season, while Jean-Kevin Augustin would stay in the event of promotion and the club are expected to keep Jack Harrison.

