Leeds United Could Rekindle Interest In 19-Year-Old

Leeds United could potentially rekindle their interest in Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster in the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.



Brewster was one of the players Leeds were eyeing for their forward line before they pounced to secure Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan in the winter transfer window.













Leeds are expected to look to bolster their squad if they go up to the Premier League, with an increase in firepower likely to be on the agenda.



And it has been claimed that Leeds could consider rekindling their interest in the Liverpool star when the transfer window opens in the summer.





The 19-year-old striker is a highly-rated talent at Liverpool and is currently on loan in the Championship at Swansea City.







A swoop for Brewster would not be without complications at Liverpool would likely want guarantees over playing time to sanction a deal.



Liverpool made playing time key to their decision to agree to let Brewster move in January, with Swansea offering a compelling case.





It remains to be seen if Leeds do go back in for Brewster when the transfer window opens and they are building for next season.

